Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00012882 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $155.87 million and $4.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004734 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016604 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017707 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,061.59 or 1.00004575 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010999 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00175609 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Vulcan Forged PYR Profile
Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.
Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
