Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00012882 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $155.87 million and $4.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016604 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,061.59 or 1.00004575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010999 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00175609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.53422493 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $5,534,840.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

