W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Raised by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after acquiring an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $972.54 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $836.77 and a 200-day moving average of $764.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

