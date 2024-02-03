W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $38.00-40.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $38.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.51 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 38.000-40.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $775.25.

NYSE:GWW opened at $972.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $836.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

