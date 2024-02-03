Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabash National updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wabash National

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.