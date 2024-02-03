Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.0 million-$550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.9 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Wabash National Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

