Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Wabash National Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $6,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $7,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wabash National

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.