Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PETWW) Trading 3.3% Higher

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.