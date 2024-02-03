Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

