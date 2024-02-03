WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. 2,560,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,925. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

