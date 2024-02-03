Wedbush Boosts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $16.50

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.03.

VFC opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

