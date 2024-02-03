Wedbush Comments on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

PPBI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 440.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

