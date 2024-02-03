Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

PHM opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

