Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $63.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WFC opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

