Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

