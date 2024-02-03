Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

