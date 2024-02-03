Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $634.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.73. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

