Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $321.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $322.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

