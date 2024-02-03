Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,996,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,259,160.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $3,094,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,996,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,259,160.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $367,876,175. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $285.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $289.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

