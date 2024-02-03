Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $407.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.29. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

