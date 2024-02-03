Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $239.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

