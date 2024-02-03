Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The company has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.02.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

