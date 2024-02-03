Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,184 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

