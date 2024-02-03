Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,184 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after buying an additional 369,357 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,816,000 after purchasing an additional 180,435 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after buying an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

