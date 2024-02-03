Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

