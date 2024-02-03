William Blair Comments on Danaher Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $246.34 on Thursday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $248.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

