WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 76,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 173,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
