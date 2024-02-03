WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 76,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 173,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 220,205 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

