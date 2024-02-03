World Mobile Token (WMT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $90.27 million and $1.88 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00082758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001311 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,790,559 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

