Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

