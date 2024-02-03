Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Cap Tops $10.29 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.29 billion and approximately $653,953.54 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,118,296,118 coins and its circulating supply is 88,118,260,638 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,120,729,608.96825 with 88,120,723,034.47887 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11642684 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,310,702.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

