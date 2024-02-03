Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 3.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after purchasing an additional 351,537 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,719,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.28 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Susquehanna began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

