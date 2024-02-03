XYO (XYO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $839,339.54

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 3% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $70.73 million and $839,339.54 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00017773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,040.02 or 1.00017879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010633 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00178189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00525298 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $951,131.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.