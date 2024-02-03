Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $246.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

