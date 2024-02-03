Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Trading Up 5.5%

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 28,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 24,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Zentek Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentek by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 450,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

