Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 326,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

