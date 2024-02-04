12,170 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

