127,118 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,000. Crocs accounts for 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,489. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.15.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

