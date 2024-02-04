1,545 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $102.79 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.38.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.