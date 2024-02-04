1,734,933 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,734,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,825. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

