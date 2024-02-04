2,870 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.5% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.1% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $232.74. 1,030,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,952. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

