3,228 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,177,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,785,000 after buying an additional 274,713 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $158.75 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

