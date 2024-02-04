361 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DTE Energy by 89.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 716,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after acquiring an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

DTE stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

