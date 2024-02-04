530 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

MA stock opened at $460.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $463.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

