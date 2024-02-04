5,785 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 274.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,931. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

