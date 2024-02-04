8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.72.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.53.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

