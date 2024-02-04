8X8’s (EGHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.72.

Get 8X8 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Price Performance

EGHT opened at $3.00 on Thursday. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.53.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at $911,395.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 2,024,020 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 34.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 848,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $1,995,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 130.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 272,355 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.