AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.050-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.05-11.25 EPS.
ABBV stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $172.85.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
