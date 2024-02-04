Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
