Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

