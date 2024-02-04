Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

Adobe stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $634.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

