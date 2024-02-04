Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $180.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.