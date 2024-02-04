Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 340.56% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

